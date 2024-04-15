Somebody yelled 'Help!' and police are looking to find the person

OPP are looking to confirm the safety of a person who was reportedly heard screaming “Help!” near the Harriston Greenway Trail.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a person who was possibly in distress on William Street west in Harriston.

A witness told police she heard a woman’s voice screaming “help!” from off in the distance.

Investigators have not been able to identify or find the person who reportedly called out for help and are looking to confirm their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.