

Scott Miller, CTV London





Not everyone is pleased with the new Canadian Food Guide, and you can put dairy farmers at the front of the line.

Milk and milk products used to have its own category and daily suggested intake.

But the new guide does not have a specific category for milk, drawing the ire of many producers.

“The updated Canada’s Food Guide does not reflect the most recent and mounting scientific evidence available that supports the nutritional benefits of milk products in the promotion of bone health and prevention of chronic diseases,” says Isabell Neiderer, director of nutrition and tesearch for Dairy Farmers of Canada.

However, Perth County pork producer Stewart Skinner is striking a different tone.

He says Canadians are lucky to have the abundance of healthy food choices that we have, and debating what’s “the best” food for us, is a luxury many people around the world don’t have.