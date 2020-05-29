WINGHAM, ONT. -- A day after the Grey Bruce Health Unit rescinded its beach closure order, local municipalities are deciding whether to reopen their beaches or not.

Beaches in Saugeen Shores will be open to beach-goers, although construction means the Port Elgin beach remains closed.

Kincardine will be allowing exercise and dog-walking on their beach.

Huron-Kinloss announced Thursday that its beaches would open.

Sauble Beach, however, will remain closed until at least June 9. Mayor Janice Jackson is worried that reopening too soon will draw thousands of tourists from the GTA.

Bruce County says Saugeen River Access Points will reopen Saturday and Bruce County Trails will open on Monday.

Meanwhile, also starting Monday, some operations will gradually resume at certain Parks Canada locations.

This includes some trails, day use areas, green spaces, and some access for boating.

All camping facilities remain closed until at least June 21.

That's when Parks Canada will assesses if and how camping will return.

For the latest information click here.