

Scott Miller, CTV London





Harriston has a water problem. The town has seen several floods over the years, and now they’re looking for a solution.

Ten options have come from public consultations ranging in cost from $2.5 to $25 million.

One of the options includes diverting the Maitland River around the town. That option would cost $23 million.

The town’s mayor, George Bridge, says he’s concerned that if they don’t do something, Harriston residents “in the flood plain” may soon not be able to get insurance.

More tonight at 6.