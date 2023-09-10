Solemn gathering to remember those lost to suicide

World Suicide Prevention Day was recognized in London Sunday.

About 60 people gathered at Victoria Park to take part in the annual Lifting the Silence Walk.

Names were read aloud of those who have passed.

World Suicide Prevention Day was recognized in London on Sunday September 10, 2023 at Victoria Park (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)Those taking part also took in an Indigenous smudging ceremony, before walking around the park in honour of loved ones.

Elora Watson, whose serves on the council for Suicide Prevention Elgin Middlesex, says the event is about healing and spreading awareness.

"For a lot of folks who have lost someone to suicide, or are struggling with suicidal thoughts, we often feel alone in our experience," said Watson. "And to be able to gather together and to mourn the lives we’ve lost, to celebrate them, it’s a really special opportunity."