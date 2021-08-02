LONDON, ONT. -- London police continue to investigate a stabbing incident in the SoHo neighbourhood that left one person with a serious injury.

Officers were called to the area of Waterloo Street and Grey Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

A male was found on the ground with a four inch wound on the left side of his chest.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two people were arrested and police say all parties are uncooperative and known to one another.