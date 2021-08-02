Advertisement
SoHo stabbing leaves male with four-inch wound to his chest
Published Monday, August 2, 2021 5:12PM EDT
(Daryl Newcombe / CTV News)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- London police continue to investigate a stabbing incident in the SoHo neighbourhood that left one person with a serious injury.
Officers were called to the area of Waterloo Street and Grey Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
A male was found on the ground with a four inch wound on the left side of his chest.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two people were arrested and police say all parties are uncooperative and known to one another.