'So many incredible women': LAWC holds annual breakfast fundraiser for International Women’s Day
More than 700 people were up early Friday morning to support the London's Abused Women's Centre at the 24th annual Women's Breakfast Fundraiser.
“This is our largest fundraising event of the year,” said Executive Director Jennifer Dunn. “Any money raised goes directly right into frontline service to be able to continue to provide women and girls with the support that they need with no wait list.”
One of the biggest draws was the live auction of Taylor Swift tickets, eventually going for over $7,000.
“I thought to myself and then when we talked about it with colleagues, you know, if we got to $5,000 for this that would be amazing — and it went above. It's just really phenomenal,” said Dunn.
The keynote speaker was Olympic basketball team member and Canada's flag bearer at the 2020 Tokyo Games Miranda Ayim.
The now retired professional basketball player spoke about the challenges she faced as an athlete and how she applies those lessons to her life after sports.
“It was an incredible honor to be here and share a little bit of my story and my experience. But just to be honestly in the presence of so many incredible women, so many incredible people who are pouring back into the London community, [it’s] really, really wonderful,” she said.
And while speaking on the importance of International Women's Day, Dunn stressed the need to continue the conversation.
“We need to remember that this is, you know, our community needs to step up every single day of the year,” she said. “We owe it to women and girls in our community to stand up and show up for them so that they know that there is help available when they're ready.”
The London Abused Women's Centre provides support for abused and exploited women and girls.
