LONDON, ONT. -- Airshow London announced Thursday that the famous Canadian Forces Snowbirds will grace the skies during this year’s airshow.

The show, known as SkyDrive 2021, will follow last year’s drive-in format that made it a complete success and unique experience nation wide.

The demonstration team is continuing their Operation Inspiration that began during the pandemic to lift the spirits of Canadians.

Tragically Captain Jenn Casey lost her life last year in a crash during a practice run.

Operation Inspiration is carrying on to highlight her legacy.

The show which runs Aug. 27-29 will be headlined by the United States Navy Blue Angels.

The new Friday night show will also feature a special flyby from two United States Air Force B-1B Lancers.

Tickets for the show must be purchased in advance and are sold per vehicle for up to 6 passengers. Tickets can be purchased at airshowlondon.com.