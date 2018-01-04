

CTV London





Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London-Middlesex as lake effect snow is expected to develop southeast of Lake Huron Thursday morning.

Local snowfall amounts of 15 cm in 12 hours are likely.

The weather agency says that current indications suggest that the snow squalls will set up from near Grand Bend and extend inland towards Strathroy and Mount Brydges affecting highways 21, 402 and to a lesser extent the 401 west of the 401/402 split.

The snow squalls are expected to continue through the day and into Friday.

Meanwhile a special weather statement remains in effect for much of southwestern Ontario due to a cold snap expected to last through Saturday.