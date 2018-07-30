

CTV London





A Hamilton-area man is facing several charges following a road rage incident on the side of the 402.

Police say it happened Saturday on the 402 near Seeds Road, west of Strathroy.

An exchange took place on the roadside and one of the drivers threw a hammer at the other vehicle.

Kurt Prodaniuk, 53, of Dundas is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

He will appear in court on Sept. 12.