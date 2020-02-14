LONDON, ONT -- Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls today if you’re travelling north of the City, especially along Highway 21.

A Snow Squall Warning has been issued for Middlesex-County and the eastern part of Lambton County saying that areas closest to Lake Huron will be affected most.

The squalls are expected to impact parts of Highway 21. The weather agency is predicting anywhere from 10 to 20 cm in some areas.

School buses have been cancelled for Lambton county zone 1 which affects Forest, Wyoming, Watford, Grand Bend, Arkona, Thedford, Port Franks, and Camlachie.

Visibility can range from clear and even sunny to suddenly white out conditions.

Blowing snow is also a concern for travelers today.

Meanwhile Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce remain under extreme cold weather warnings.