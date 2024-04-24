Smashed windshield and speeding leads to charges
OPP have charged a driver in Lambton County for speeding and operating an unsafe vehicle after a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Around 12:40 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Townsend Line in Arkona for reportedly driving over 80 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
After being pulled over, police noticed the windshield of the vehicle was also smashed, leading to the operating an unsafe vehicle charge.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
