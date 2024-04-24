LONDON
London

    • Smashed windshield and speeding leads to charges

    A driver in Lambton County was charged after being pulled over for speeding and also had a broken windshield. April 23, 2024. (Source: OPP) A driver in Lambton County was charged after being pulled over for speeding and also had a broken windshield. April 23, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    OPP have charged a driver in Lambton County for speeding and operating an unsafe vehicle after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

    Around 12:40 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Townsend Line in Arkona for reportedly driving over 80 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

    After being pulled over, police noticed the windshield of the vehicle was also smashed, leading to the operating an unsafe vehicle charge.

    The vehicle was towed from the scene.

