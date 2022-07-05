Slight relief with rain showers Tuesday morning
Finally a little bit of relief from the dryness in the London region as rain showers push through Tuesday morning.
Parts of Elgin County as well as Sarnia-Lambton and the Strathroy-Komoka areas in western Middlesex County are still under a heat warning for the day.
According to Environment Canada daytime highs will hover near 31 C with humidex values near 40.
The passage of a cold front is expected to bring relief from the hot and humid conditions tonight.
Tuesday: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.
Tuesday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low 16.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. High 29.
Friday: Sunny. High 30.
Saturday: Sunny. High 25.
Sunday: Sunny. High 27.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
