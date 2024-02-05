Skilled trades enrollment rising as new equipment arrives in Clinton
It’s taken several years, but more and more high school students are finally choosing a career in the skilled trades.
“We have more tech sections happening. We have more tech programs being invested in right now. We’re seeing more kids out in trades co-ops. Employees calling us looking for that one student that really wants to make a difference,” said Mark Flanagan, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program Lead for the Huron-Perth Catholic School Board.
To keep up with that growing demand for skilled trades skills, three state of the art CNC milling, lathe, and routing machines have just been installed at St. Anne’s Catholic Secondary School in Clinton.
A much needed upgrade that is slowly happening at high schools across the province.
“I went into my high school machine shop in Burlington three years ago, and the equipment in that shop was the same equipment I used when I went there, and it was old then. It was like going into a museum,” said Dave Lewis, of the Canadian Tool and Machining Association.
Millions in provincial funds is being spent to try and fill the demand for skilled trades workers in Ontario. A grant submission from the Ontario’s tech teachers, in partnership with the Canadian Tool and Machining Association, has landed new equipment like these CNC machines in over 100 Ontario high schools.
State of the art CNC machines are now operational at St. Anne’s Catholic Secondary School in Clinton, Ont., seen on Feb. 5, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“It means there are opportunities for students to learn first-hand the type of skills that are going to be needed for the jobs of today, and tomorrow,” said Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson, who was on hand for Monday’s CNC ribbon cutting in Clinton.
Learning on these state of the art machines will ready St. Anne’s students for jobs that are currently available in shops and factories across Huron County.
“All of our manufacturing businesses are growing, and the new technologies are coming into Huron County. So, the kids, by learning on this equipment, will already have a head start and be able to apply [these skills] and be employable right away,” said Gabby Parejo of the Huron Manufacturing Association.
Lewis said similar equipment was recently installed in Listowel as well, as skilled trades equipment upgrades sweep the province.
“Whether it’s apprenticeship, college, or university, these technology skills are well needed,” he said.
What the future holds for the Monarchy following King Charles III's diagnosis
The Royal family health crisis continues this evening as King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis comes just days after he had been treated at the London Clinic for an enlarged prostate last week.
Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Personal assistant was sexually and physically assaulted by boss, B.C. tribunal finds, awarding $100K for discrimination
A woman who was sexually harassed, assaulted and abused by her boss while working as a personal assistant has received the province's highest-ever award for this type of discrimination, according to B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal.
