SIU probe deems OPP officer’s shot fired at man in Aylmer, Ont. to be reasonable

An investigation by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined is was reasonable for a police officer to shoot her gun at a man in Aylmer, Ont.

On Nov. 29, 2023, officers in the Aylmer area were on the lookout for a taxi that had been carjacked at knifepoint by a male.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. When the 18-year-old male driver fled on foot, an interaction ensued and an Ontario Provincial Police officer fired her gun at him.

The shot missed and the man continued his flight. He was arrested a short distance away.

On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting.

Full director’s report is available online.