MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has ended an investigation into a serious injury sustained by a woman while in custody of the London Police Service (LPS).

SIU Director Joseph Martino said in a statement, “Based on the SIU preliminary inquiries, it is apparent that there is patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer is concerned in connection with the woman’s injury."

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 18 after a woman was arrested at a London hotel for allegedly being intoxicated in a public place and on outstanding warrants.

Once at the police station waiting for booking, the 45-year-old woman reportedly punched a metal bay door with her right hand.

"As is clearly depicted in relevant video recording, the woman is alone responsible for the injury. Accordingly, the investigation is hereby discontinued and the file is closed," Martino added.

The was transported to hospital and diagnosed with several broken bones in her right hand, according to the SIU.