LONDON, ONT. -- A pickup truck rolled over and knocked down a hydro pole on Mandaumin Road on Thursday, sending two people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene between Bentpath Line and Burman Line around 1 p.m. for the collision.

Police say it appears the driver over-corrected after hitting the shoulder, causing the vehicle to enter the ditch, roll onto its roof and hit a hydro pole.

The passenger was ejected as the vehicle rolled, but fortunately both the driver and passenger suffered only minor injuries.

The road was closed for about two hours so the hydro lines could be repaired.

Provincial police say the investigation continues.