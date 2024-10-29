LONDON
    • Silver bars stolen from Grey Bruce home over two years: Police

    OPP say over $95,000 of silver bars have been stolen from a home in Meaford, Ont. (Source: OPP) OPP say over $95,000 of silver bars have been stolen from a home in Meaford, Ont. (Source: OPP)
    Police in Grey Bruce are investigating a theft that took approximately two years.

    On Oct. 23, OPP were called to a home in Meaford for a report of a theft.

    While investigating, police learned that over the span of two years, $95,992.00 in silver bars were stolen from the home.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

    If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca

