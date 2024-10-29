Silver bars stolen from Grey Bruce home over two years: Police
Police in Grey Bruce are investigating a theft that took approximately two years.
On Oct. 23, OPP were called to a home in Meaford for a report of a theft.
While investigating, police learned that over the span of two years, $95,992.00 in silver bars were stolen from the home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca
