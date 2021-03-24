LONDON, ONT. -- The sidewalk showdown at city hall ended in a lopsided decision that may ultimately force changes to The London Plan.

Tuesday’s marathon council meeting saw every residential street seeking a sidewalk exemption receive one, during a series of votes that underscores the deepening divide on city council.

“This particular neighbourhood’s (Sherwood Forest) residents feels safer, they feel more at ease, and they prefer not having sidewalks,” explained Councillor Phil Squire.

One by one, councillors Squire, Lehman, Van Meerbergen and Hillier made their pitches to remove sidewalks from road reconstruction plans in their wards.

The London Plan, the city’s umbrella development document, requires that a sidewalk be installed on at least on one side during road reconstruction.

But seven of 11 streets mounted opposition campaigns this year.

Concerns included losing mature trees, reduced driveway parking, and the deficiencies of poorly maintained sidewalks.

Councillor Paul Van Meerbergen argued that council should listen to the will of residents, “A slavish devotion to a policy that doesn’t work, is not good public policy.”

But other councillors argued the sidewalk policy is intended to improve accessibility and safety for Londoners with disabilities.

“Trees and accessibility, neither one should be pitted against the other. They are both important,” Councillor Anna Hopkins told her colleagues.

Six of the exemptions passed easily, 9-6, with votes cast by Van Holst, Lewis, Squire, Morgan, Van Meerbergen, Lehman, Peloza, Hillier, and Holder.

The seventh passed 8-7 with Peloza voting against.

The streets no longer receiving sidewalks are:

Abbey Rise / Scarlett Avenue

Bartlett Crescent

Friars Way

St. Anthony Road

Tarbart Terrace

Doncaster Avenue/Doncaster Place

East Afton Place

Imperial Road will have the sidewalk relocated to the east side of the street, and sidewalk plans remain unchanged on Elm Street, Paymaster Avenue, and Culver Place.

Councillor Jesse Helmer expressed his frustration.

“We’re going to keep repeating this dynamic over and over and over again,” Helmer predicted. “Where the majority of people who don’t need a sidewalk tell the people who do need it, that they can’t have it. That’s just not right.”

Last year, council granted three exemptions to the sidewalk policy, opening a can of worms they would like to eventually close.

Several councillors expressed a desire that the last month of intense lobbying from constituents not be repeated.

“No councillor, such as myself, wants to do this every single year,” admitted Squire.

Councillor Steve Lehman recommended that council re-examine the sidewalk policy in The London Plan, before next spring brings another wave of road reconstruction.

“I think that can be achieved if we provide clearer policy changes within The London Plan.”