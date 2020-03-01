LONDON, ONT. -- The show did go on.

After a whirlwind week of highs and lows, the cast and crew of the Thorndale Community Dinner Theatre can relax knowing they knocked it out of the park this weekend.

"The emotions were high, the crowd was entertained, the laugher was from start to finish," says Matthew Little, an actor in the play. "People were full of gratitude that we could do the show."

But the final two productions almost didn't happen. The Thorndale Community Centre burned to the ground Monday, leaving those involved without a venue. They also lost their set, and the majority of their costumes, just five days before their final weekend.

"We had so many offers of help," says director Joe Facey. "St. Marys, Embro and Fanshawe all offered their stage. We had offered of costumes and sets from St. Marys. In a small community everyone looks out for everyone else."

That included George Taylor who donated a venue. He owns the Purple Hill Country Hall just outside of Thorndale.

"Last night it was electrifying," says Taylor. "Everyone was so into it, and excited about it the fact everyone did so much. That's the story of the community, and that's what Thorndale has here in West Nissouri."

Facey couldn't stop smiling Sunday when talking about how this all came together.

"It's very rewarding to see what happens in the community," says Facey. "In adverse situations people step up, that's what we do in the country."

And as the actors and crew tore down, there was a positive energy throughout the building.

"It was such a wide mix of emotions," says Little. "From the show can't go on, to the fact it was unbelievable to make this happen. The team came together to build the set, find the costumes and put the show back on and it was amazing to see."