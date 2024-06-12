Should developers have greater influence planning city’s future land needs?
London’s population boom will require more land for residential development, but deciding which properties should be added within the city’s Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) is proving contentious.
On Tuesday, the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) discussed a draft Land Needs Assessment (LNA) report that determined London will require at least 450 hectares of additional land to accommodate residential growth over the next 25 years.
However, adding new land to the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) is a high stakes proposition for local developers.
The UGB aims to limit urban sprawl, but a side effect is that developable properties within the boundary are much more valuable than neighbouring sites just outside.
“I have a map of (the UGB) from 1999. It hasn’t changed in over 25 years!” asserted Mike Wallace of the London Development Institute (LDI) that represents local developers. “We are making big decisions that will have a long-term effect on how the city grows.”
The province requires that municipalities maintain a minimum of 15 years of designated land available for development.
Current Urban Growth Boundary within the City of London (City of London)
“It’s not necessarily that we don’t have the land, it’s that we don’t have the right match of land where people want to live,” said Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis. “So there is more work to be done on that.”
The committee supported a motion crafted by Lewis that included hiring an independent economic consultant to do a market analysis of local land use, and to refer the draft LNA report to the housing supply reference group made up of local developers.
Wallace offered that his reference group of developers would bring forward a map later this year showing which properties they would like moved within the Urban Growth Boundary.
“We will be back to you after a review, likely sometime in September, with a comprehensive full OPA (Official Plan Amendment),” he told the planning committee. “And actually a line on a map that needs to be changed in The London Plan so you can make a proper decision.”
However, the offer raised concern that a private group of local developers would wield too much influence within a public process that must be transparent in its decision making.
“It’s a bit like a fox in the chicken coop if they’re able to make a map and choose which parcels (of land) they think should be included and not included,” warned Coun. Skylar Franke.
Franke emphasized that decisions about which properties move into the Urban Growth Boundary would be the responsibility of council, based on reports prepared by civic administration.
“I don’t feel like (the LDI offer) is overwhelmingly transparent to the public,” Franke added. “I don’t mind them having a review of it, but I do not want the housing supply reference group making a map and submitting that map to council.”
In London between 2014 and 2023, an average of 2,530 new residential units were built each year.
Provincial projections are for 4,466 units per year during the upcoming 25-year planning horizon.
Council will consider the PEC recommendation on June 25.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW 'Byelections are sometimes referendums': Why politicos are tracking looming Toronto race
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
NEW Why stop watching so much TV? It affects how you age, new study says
Swapping out time in front of the TV for physical activity is associated with significantly better chances of healthy aging, according to a new study.
Hezbollah fires scores of rockets at northern Israel as Gaza ceasefire talks hang in the balance
Lebanon's Hezbollah fired a massive barrage of rockets into northern Israel on Wednesday to avenge the killing of a top commander, further escalating regional tensions as the fate of an internationally-backed plan for a ceasefire in Gaza hung in the balance.
'Explosion of glass': Ont. family shocked after door of front-loading washing machine suddenly shatters
An Ontario woman was shocked to find glass strewn across her laundry room floor after the door of her front-loading washing machine suddenly exploded earlier this month.
Cases of potentially deadly bacterial disease on the rise in Ontario and Manitoba
Public health officials in three provinces have issued warnings this year about a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis and death, with the most recent alert coming from Toronto.
Hot and sunny, damp and cool? What to expect this summer according to Environment Canada
This summer will deliver above-normal average temperatures across the country, national warning preparedness meteorologist Jennifer Smith said Tuesday.
Celine Dion says symptoms of her illness persisted for years: 'I should have stopped'
Celine Dion says she experienced terrifying symptoms for years and decided to go public with her rare illness once the burden of lying to fans about her condition became 'too much.'
Rory McIlroy and wife end divorce proceedings right before U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica have scrapped plans to divorce and are putting their marriage back together. They filed for a voluntary dismissal of the case on Tuesday.
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Waitlist worry at University of Guelph: What the school has to say about rising enrollment
The University of Guelph is responding to concerns about their residence waitlist and complaints that international students are to blame.
-
Two dogs found abandoned and badly injured in Cambridge
Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.
-
Bat tests positive for rabies in Stratford
A person in Stratford is undergoing rabies post-exposure treatment after they were bitten by a rabid bat.
Windsor
-
Two downtown Windsor staples to relocate, citing soaring rents
Windsor’s downtown will lose two nightlife staples later this year, as Phog Lounge and Craft Heads Brewing Company both look to relocate.
-
13 area groups receive money from Gordie Howe Bridge Community Benefits Plan
The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has announced the latest recipients of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan to help communities near the site.
-
Windsor-Detroit border to remain uninterrupted as CBSA workers reach tentative deal
Travellers and cross-border workers in Windsor-Detroit can breathe sigh of relief as Canada Border Services Agency workers have reached a tentative deal, according to the union.
Barrie
-
Roundabout shut out to traffic in Essa
Roundabout on County Road 56 closed for construction.
-
-
Frustrated & disheartened: Barrie bistro owner closes up shop amid series of break-ins
The owner of a downtown Barrie business targeted by multiple break-ins, thefts and vandalism is closing up shop.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW Why stop watching so much TV? It affects how you age, new study says
Swapping out time in front of the TV for physical activity is associated with significantly better chances of healthy aging, according to a new study.
-
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
-
'We don’t have a favourite': Rival Sturgeon Falls chip stands that serve up friendly competition now both up for sale
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa city councillor eyeing 'rat birth control' to cut down on rodent infestations
As construction across Ottawa stirs up rats, sending them into residential neighbourhoods, one city councillor is looking at a contraceptive product that could cut down on rat populations.
-
Dangerous levels of lead showing up in Ontario school and daycare drinking water: study
A new study by the Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto is shining a light on a persistent issue in schools and daycares across Ontario — lead in the drinking water.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ottawa police seek to identify two suspects who set fire to Merivale area home
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who were caught on video lighting a fire on the doorstep of a Merivale area home.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays' Davis Schneider has always been an All-Star in the eyes of his sisters. Now, they want to make it official
In the lead-up to the MLB All-Star game, Davis Schneider's sisters have taken their support to the next level with a full-fledged campaign topped with childhood photos to see him voted in.
-
'Explosion of glass': Ont. family shocked after door of front-loading washing machine suddenly shatters
An Ontario woman was shocked to find glass strewn across her laundry room floor after the door of her front-loading washing machine suddenly exploded earlier this month.
-
NEW
NEW 'Byelections are sometimes referendums': Why politicos are tracking looming Toronto race
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
Montreal
-
Coroner recommends more resources for domestic violence victims after 2019 Montreal murder-suicide
On Tuesday, the Coroner's Office released Coroner Andrée Kronström's inquest report into the deaths of Dahia Khellaf, 42, and Adam, Aksil and Nabil Yssaad, which occurred in December 2019 in the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough of Montreal.
-
'Just tell me this is a dead end': N.Y. woman frustrated by investigation after car stolen at Montreal airport
A New York woman is questioning if she'll ever fly out of Montreal again after her car was stolen from the airport parking lot and she says police aren't doing much to help her find it.
-
Montreal police cruiser, vehicle collision sends 1 to hospital
A Montreal police officer is in hospital after a collision between a patrol cruiser and a vehicle in the east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP member charged with trying to meet minor for sexual offences: police
A New Brunswick RCMP member has been charged after allegedly making an arrangement for the purpose of “facilitating sexual offences” with a person whom he believed to be under 16-years-old.
-
N.S. housing complex receives second round of eviction notices
Tenants from a housing complex in Dartmouth, N.S., have received an eviction notice saying a few of the buildings will be demolished as part of the second phase of redevelopment in the area.
-
High chance of thunderstorms with showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday
Conditions are favourable for some thunderstorms to develop with pop-up showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Missing woman’s remains possibly found: RCMP
Mounties say they may have recovered the remains of Brittany Storey.
-
Manitoba government approves licence alterations for Prairie Green landfill search
The search of Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by an admitted serial killer is another step closer Tuesday as the Manitoba government has approved an alteration to the Environment Act licence.
-
Horses removed from Manitoba rescue by province
A horse rescue and sanctuary in Manitoba is having its horses removed according to the province.
Calgary
-
Canadian Energy Centre 'integrating into' Intergovernmental Relations, province says
Change is coming at the Canadian Energy Centre, also known as the United Conservative Party's controversial energy war room.
-
Calgary water main break likely repaired by Thursday, fully operational in a week
The water main break in the Calgary community of Montgomery is expected to be fixed by Thursday so that flushing of the line and water quality testing can proceed, officials told city councillors on Tuesday morning.
-
Storms produce gustnados in southern Alberta, topple trees onto homes in Calgary
Wicked winds ripped through southern Alberta on Tuesday evening.
Edmonton
-
4 accused of stealing millions in machinery, equipment in Camrose area
Four people have been charged in connection with a theft case totalling about $3.1 million in the Camrose area, police announced Tuesday.
-
Draisaitl escapes punishment for Barkov hit
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl was penalized for his hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov halfway through the third period of the Panthers' 4-1 win but didn't receive additional discipline, such as a fine or suspension, for it.
-
Police seek witnesses to Lloydminster home invasion that injured two
Police in Lloydminster are looking for witnesses to a home invasion early Tuesday in which two people were injured.
Vancouver
-
B.C. murder trial hears audio of innocent teen being fatally shot, emotional testimony from mother
The audio from the final moments of 15-year-old Alfred Wong’s life were played for a jury at the murder trial of his accused killer in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday.
-
Surrey mayor waves white flag in long battle over city policing
Admitting she’s not happy about it and calling it an “NDP imposed” transition, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke nevertheless announced she is giving up her long battle to keep the RCMP.
-
Vancouver banning cellphones in kindergarten to Grade 7 classrooms
Starting in September, Vancouver students from kindergarten to Grade 7 won’t be able to have their cellphones out at school.