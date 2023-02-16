Shoreline communities building boom continues

Homes under construction in Port Elgin, Ont., on Feb. 28,2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Homes under construction in Port Elgin, Ont., on Feb. 28,2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver