'She was making people happy wherever she was': Friends of crash victims rally for their families

A fatal two-car collision last week robbed the world of what friends describe as a “shining light.”

“She was amazing. She was nice, and I know that she was making other people happy wherever she was,” said Cohen McQueen, one of the organizers of a fundraiser for family of Chloe MacKenzie who died in the crash, and Jacob Cloney, who is still in hospital with serious injuries from the accident.

“He’s one of the nicest dudes I’ve ever known,” said Marshall Tessier of his longtime friend.

The group of friends are still dealing with the grief of the accident which occurred on Bostwick Road between Southdale and Wharncliffe roads on Feb. 1.

It is difficult, but the group of friends instantly wanted to support both of the families that are dealing with the aftermath.

“You want to be there as much as possible, but you also don't want to overstep anything or put any more like harm on the families that they're already dealing with stuff, you don't want to overwhelm them at all,” said McQueen.

The area of Bostwick Road and Wharncliffe Road South in London, Ont. remain closed on Feb. 1, 2023 as police respond to a serious evening collision. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)A GoFundMe campaign was started to help the families deal with any financial implications that come with tragedy — and it quickly exceeded expectations.

“It was every hour, not even like, we'd be like, ‘Oh, we're at our new goal. Another thousand [dollars], another thousand [dollars],’” recalled Tessier.

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe has raised more than $21,000.

This Friday, they have planned a hockey fundraiser set to begin at 10:30 a.m., with pick up hockey games at Brookeside Arena, and a raffle of prizes that have been donated. The funds raised will be going to the families.

“If they still want to come and support, there's going to be a ton of raffle items that are going to go off and they’re great items, to be honest,” said McQueen.

Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis lives down the street from the Cloney family. He knows Jacob well, and met Chloe when their group of friends hung out with his nephew. He’s proud of the way the group of friends has banded together.

“They've surrounded each other, lifted each other up, talking through how they're feeling and taking this situation and not knowing what else to do,” he said. “Putting into action by helping raise funds to support the families through what's obviously a terrible time.”