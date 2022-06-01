Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for London region: Environment Canada

Environment Canada lifted a severe thunderstorm watch for the London region late Wednesday afternoon, hours after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the region.

A severe thunderstorm watch currently remains in effect for Elgin County.

The watch has ended for London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

Environment Canada says a thunderstorm risk will continue into the evening for the London region, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C.

Wednesday's high was 29C with a humidex of 36C.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy before clearing, leading to sunny skies Thursday and a high of 19C.

The weather authority warns that people in these areas should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.