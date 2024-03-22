Several multi-vehicle collisions closed sections of Highway 401 Friday afternoon

A section of Highway 401 eastbound near Rodney, Ont. was closed midday Friday following a multi-vehicle collision.

Elgin County OPP responded to a multi-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blacks Road.

Police said one of the vehicles has seven passengers who were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

First responders attended the scene of a collision on Highway 401 at Graham Road on March 22, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Meanwhile, a little further east, a tractor-trailer in the ditch off the 401 westbound lanes at Graham Road slowed traffic to a crawl.

Involved in the collision was a total of four commercial motor vehicles that left the roadway, one colliding with the centre median guard rail. No injuries were reported.

A partial closure of a section of the westbound Highway 401 was closed to allow for investigation and safe removal of the vehicles but has since reopened.

Police said a large area was impacted by inclement weather, resulting in poor driving conditions.

