Several multi-vehicle collisions close sections of Highway 401, OPP say

A section of Highway 401 eastbound near Rodney, Ont. is closed early Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, Elgin County OPP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blacks Road.

As a result, the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Orford Road.

“Visibility, weather and road conditions are very poor,” OPP said in a social media post. “Please adjust your driving accordingly.”

Police said updates would be provided when available.

First responders attended the scene of a collision on Highway 401 at Graham Road on March 22, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

First responders attended another collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Graham Road, near the turnoff for West Lorne.

One lane of traffic is open, but traffic is moving slowly, and trucks are backed up for around 1km.

The collisions come as the region finds itself under an early spring winter weather travel advisory.