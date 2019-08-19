OPP say two separate incidents, one involving a golf cart and another an ATV, have left three people with serious injuries and one facing charges.

On Monday, South Bruce OPP responded to Victoria Road in Point Clarke, Ont. after a male stepped from a moving golf cart, fell and hit his head.

Police say the man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result and was initially treated at a Kincardine hospital before being transferred to London, Ont.

On Saturday night, emergency crews responded to the Walton Raceway for an ATV side-by-side rollover that sent two adult passengers to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Huron County OPP say the ATV had been taken without permission and an aggressive turn resulted in the rollover.

According to police, the driver subsequently failed a roadside breath test, and additional tests at the Exeter OPP Detachment also found the driver to be over the legal limit.

As a result, a 24-year-old Victorville, Calif. man has been charged with two counts of operation while impaired causing bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and taking a motor vehicle without consent.