LONDON, ONT. -- A London man was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The sentence was handed down Monday at the London courthouse to 30-year-old Tayler Wareham.

He was arrested three years ago after his pickup truck struck a cyclist near Highbury Avenue and Killarney Road.

The court heard that the victim, also 30 years of age, suffered broken bones and a brain injury that he’s still coping with.

Besides the jail time, Wareham was also given two years probation.