Sentencing in 2018 collision that left cyclist with serious injuries
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 5:21PM EDT
(File image)
LONDON, ONT. -- A London man was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to impaired driving causing bodily harm.
The sentence was handed down Monday at the London courthouse to 30-year-old Tayler Wareham.
He was arrested three years ago after his pickup truck struck a cyclist near Highbury Avenue and Killarney Road.
The court heard that the victim, also 30 years of age, suffered broken bones and a brain injury that he’s still coping with.
Besides the jail time, Wareham was also given two years probation.