    • Sentencing hearing and possible terrorism designation next in Nathaniel Veltman case

    With guilty verdicts on Thursday afternoon in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial, the focus now turns to his sentencing hearing and possible terrorist designation.

    The trial in Windsor, Ont. was the first time that terrorism laws were tried before a jury in Canada.

    Now after being convicted of using his pickup truck to brutally run over and kill four members of the Afzaal family and injuring a young boy in June of 2021, the focus shifts to the presiding judge.

    Justice Renee Pomerance will look at the evidence and determine whether the crime was a case of terrorism.

    The 22-year-old Veltman is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years and a terrorism designation could affect his parole eligibility.

    Peter Ketcheson, one of Veltman’s defence lawyers, addressed the issue following the conviction and said, “All evidence that was heard, any findings of facts that are made including terrorism will make its way before the parole board and certainly will be one factor they consider in their analysis.”

    Veltman’s other lawyer has not ruled out the chance of an appeal in this case.

    “We’re going to absorb the verdict first and then we’ll get some instructions from our client and then we’ll see where we go from here,” said Christopher Hicks. “It was a long and challenging trial and there are very much live issues that perhaps should be resolved by an appellate tribunal.”

    However for now, the next step is the sentencing hearing. A date for that will be selected on Dec. 1.

    Approximately a dozen victim impact statements are expected from family, friends and Muslim community leaders. The hearing will be held in London and two days are slated for the proceedings.

    Those close to the family like Imam Abd Alfatah Twakkal are hoping the terrorism designation is made to send a strong message to those who hate.

    “It is an important step in terms of providing a deterrent for anyone who feels or thinks that this can happen without any consequence,” he said.  

