LONDON, ONT. -- The sentencing hearing for a London police constable did not go ahead Monday at the London Courthouse.

Achille Currado, 49, was convicted of breach of trust and obstruction of justice in Sept. 2019.

His sentencing hearing has been delayed several times because the defence is arguing an abuse of process application.

A date for that hearing is expected to be set March 17, delaying any sentencing in this case even further.

Currado was found guilty after being involved with a conman who engaged in fraudulent activity.

Between 2016 and 2017 he reportedly released confidential police information about a prisoner in the cells to so-called 'rogue agents.'

The tral also heard that Currado, who has been an officer since 1998, believed his family was being threatened.