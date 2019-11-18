NORFOLK COUNTY - A Norfolk County senior has lost around $300,000 from what police are saying was a romance scam.

Norfolk County OPP released a warning about romance scams following the latest reported one on November 14th.

Through emails an online relationship was established in which the alleged scammer began making requests for money for various emergencies.

Over the course of a few months an estimated $300,000 was sent.

Police have not released any information on a potential suspect but have issued the following tips to the public in regards to these kind of scams.