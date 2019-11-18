Featured
Senior scammed out of $300,000
(doomu / shutterstock.com)
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 7:54AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 18, 2019 7:56AM EST
NORFOLK COUNTY - A Norfolk County senior has lost around $300,000 from what police are saying was a romance scam.
Norfolk County OPP released a warning about romance scams following the latest reported one on November 14th.
Through emails an online relationship was established in which the alleged scammer began making requests for money for various emergencies.
Over the course of a few months an estimated $300,000 was sent.
Police have not released any information on a potential suspect but have issued the following tips to the public in regards to these kind of scams.
- Check website addresses carefully. Scammers often set up fake websites with very similar addresses to legitimate dating websites. Make sure you only use legitimate and reputable dating websites.
- Never send money, or give credit card or online account details to anyone you do not know and trust. A request to send money to a foreign country (using Western Union or MoneyGram) to this person you have never personally met should be a red flag.
- Don't give out any personal information in an email or when you are chatting online. Like any scam, use your computer to your advantage. Educate yourself. Check the person's name, the company name the addresses used, and ask yourself, "Would this be normal?"
- Ask yourself - "Would someone I have never met really declare their love for me after only a few letters or emails?"