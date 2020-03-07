PORT STANLEY, ONT. -- While the water was ice cold, participants in this year’s Port Stanley Polar Bear Dip had the chance to see some stars from a red-hot show.

Some cast members from See, filmed in St. Thomas - including Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper and Kim Fardy - were making a splash for Childcan, which supports children and families dealing with cancer.

Although See star Jason Momoa, who also starred in Aquaman, was not there, his stunt double Fardy was. "Everyone is affected by cancer, including child cancer. Being a part of a TV production here in the community, there are so many of us working on it, we thought we could raise a lot of funds," Fardy said.

"(Momoa) put down quite a few thousand dollars toward it. He would have been here but he has a lot on his plate."

This year a record number of participants made their way from Little Beach into the frigid Lake Erie, all to raise money for families like the Orchards, whose five year old daughter needed help two years ago.

"Loralei had leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant in April of 2018," says Kayla Orchard, Lorelai's mother.

"She's now almost two years post-transplant, so she's doing great."

Childcan helps support families coping with their child's cancer. The funds from this dip will go toward helping 60 newly diagnosed families, and contribute to ground-breaking pediatric oncology research.

"When I was nine years old, I was diagnosed with a brain cancer and I was in hospital for a year or so," says Kendra Vasiloff, who is now 16.

"They do food vouchers, parking passes, and make it easier for families, and with all the help they've given me, I just want to volunteer and give back."

Among those participating was a group of OPP officers. "The police make the community, the community makes up the police, and this is just a prime example of that," says Const. Adam Crewdson of the Elgin County detachment.

They took their time making their way to the end of the course, with Crewdson even using his cell phone to document the event. "It's what you would expect it to be," Crewdson added. "It's March and its cold, but we didn't have to plow through ice this year so that helped."

Childcan organizers had set a goal of $50,000 prior to the event. However before anyone even set foot in the water, the online total had reached over $98,000.

"This is beyond our wildest dreams," says Kathleen Barnard, executive director of Childcan. "All of these people are doing something special today and we couldn't be more grateful."