Section of Victoria Street closed to traffic beginning Monday

Drivers who use Victoria Street may need to find an alternative route this week as utility work on the road gets underway.

According to a press release from the City of London, beginning Monday, Victoria Street between Adelaide Street North and Taylor Street will be closed to allow for private utility work in the area.

During this time, a detour will be in effect for eastbound and westbound traffic via Adelaide Street North, Cheapside Street and Taylor Street.

Signage is currently in place on Victoria Street to inform drivers of the closure.

The closure is anticipated to last until Aug. 12.

The City of London warns drivers to expect delays, and recommends drivers check the city’s Renew London website to see if their commute is impacted, and to plan their route ahead by using Google Maps or Waze.