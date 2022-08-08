Section of Victoria Street closed to traffic beginning Monday

Victoria Street between Adelaide Street North and Taylor Street in London, Ont. will be closed from August 8 to August 12, 2022 to allow for private utility work in the area. (Source: City of London) Victoria Street between Adelaide Street North and Taylor Street in London, Ont. will be closed from August 8 to August 12, 2022 to allow for private utility work in the area. (Source: City of London)

