Section of Bruce Peninsula now ‘protected land’

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has purchased a section of “environmentally sensitive” land on the Bruce Peninsula.

24 hectares of Baptist Harbour Alvar property, located right at the tip of the Bruce Peninsula near Tobermory, Ont., is now in the hands of the Nature Conservancy.

They said the land is important habitat for endangered species, like the Eastern Massassauga Rattlesnake.

The Nature Conservancy, which is funded by private donors along with the Federal Government, said they’ve purchased and protected one million hectares of environmentally sensitive and important lands across Canada, over the past two years.

“The Saugeen Bruce Peninsula is a very special place that supports extraordinary biodiversity, and the alvars, forests and wetlands at Baptist Harbour Alvar are no exception. Adjacent to existing conservation lands, this property expands a critical movement corridor used by wide-ranging mammals, such as American black bear and over 230 bird species. While significant for nature, these forests and wetlands also clean our air and water to ensure people can continue to thrive,” said Esme Batten, program director for midwestern Ontario, Nature Conservancy of Canada.