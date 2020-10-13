LONDON, ONT. -- A second child has died following a weekend collision between a vehicle and horse and buggy in Bruce County.

OPP say the crash happened Sunday evening around 8:45 p.m. on Bruce County Road 10 in Brant Township.

Melena Jantzi, 10, of West Grey Township was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Brodie Jantzi, 9, also of West Grey Township, was air lifted to a London hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No word if charges will be laid.

OPP traffic collision investigators are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact them.