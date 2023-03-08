Search party scans Huron County for missing therapy dog

“Please don’t chase him, he’ll be scared out there,” said Marcy Hill to an assembled group of about fifteen strangers who have come to help the Huntsville based youth centre leader search for her missing golden retriever, Timber, near Grand Bend, Ont.

“How do I leave? How do I go home? I can’t leave him here. He wouldn’t do that to me,” she stated.

Timber is no ordinary dog. He’s an emotional support therapy dog at the youth centre The Door Hill operates in Huntsville, Ont. Hill was visiting her son in Grand Bend on Feb. 26 when Timber went missing.

“He’s there for the kids. He sits on their lap. They’ll come in for lunch, and just hang out and just get some love from Timber,” said Hill.

Hill mentioned the kids at the youth centre miss him dearly.

“Timber means a lot to us, so if anyone sees him, please bring him back to Marcy, or to the youth centre, please,” said Markus.

Timber, the 1 year old Golden Retriever emotional therapy dog. (Source: Marcy Hill)

Hearing about Hill’s story, dog lovers from across the Grand Bend region have come out of the woodwork to help Hill search for Timber.

She’s had search parties out every day combing the side roads, barns, and bushes near Grand Bend and along the Lake Huron shoreline. There have been sightings, but no Timber so far.

“The moment there’s a sighting, I get a phone call. I have ran to every paw print that’s in our area,” said Hill.

He may have just ran off chasing a rabbit, but Hill fears he may also have been stolen.

“Has someone stolen him for a puppy mill? That’s another fear. He’s an intact male, and he’s a beautiful golden retriever. I don’t know,” she admitted.

Marcy Hill talks to volunteer searchers who’ve assembled to search for her 1 year old missing golden retriever therapy dog, Timber, near Grand Bend, Ont,, on March 8, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Hill, who hails from Huntsville and has no connection to Grand Bend other than her son, said locals have unexpectedly embraced the search for Timber.

Track 21 Graphix Inc from Exeter printed and donated all the lost signs and posters blanketing the area. PJ Wilson, an animal tracker from Sarnia, donated motion activated feeding station cameras to aid the search as well.

She added strangers have used their drones to try and find Timber, offering food, support, and hope.

“I’m a dog lover. Dog walker. Dog sitter. If it was my dog I’d want someone to help me. I’m ex-military, so I don’t mind going out walking in the woods,” said Vicki Montag, one of the volunteer searchers.

“We’re animal lovers, and we feel sorry for the owner, and the dog, of course,” said searcher Paula Adams.

Missing dog sign posted near Grand Bend, Ont. looking for Timber on March 8, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“I have never had such an unbelievable warm community, from a bunch of people that don’t know who I am, who just want to bring Timber home. I feel absolutely blessed. This community is phenomenal,” said Hill.

Hill says if you see Timber, or dog tracks, or anything you think might relate to his disappearance, you can call her directly at 1-705-380-6015.

“I don’t care who calls me. I will take all the crazies. We just want to bring Timber home,” she concluded.