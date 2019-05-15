

Scott Miller, CTV London





The search for Lisa Maas, last seen leaving a house party near Owen Sound in July of 1988, has gone airborne.

Nick Oldrieve and his team of amateur sleuths got some help from local businessman Kris Van Dolder Wednesday, as he took them up in his helicopter for an aerial view of some of the key locations in Lisa Maas’ case.

For example, where her car was found two days after she went missing, and where her driver’s licence was found, near Annan, Ont.

Oldrieve and his team started investigating the Maas case over two years ago.

They’ve since received over 100 tips and have followed up with over a dozen ground searches.

More ground searches are planned this summer.