Finch Auto Group's 'Match My Donation' campaign raises over a million dollars
Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 12:43PM EST
An image from the See Finch First Match My Donation campaign website shows how may organizations are supported.
LONDON, ONT. -- More than a million dollars has been raised by a local business to support a large number of community agencies in our region.
A fundraising campaign by Finch Autogroup has raised a little more than $1.1 million.
The ‘Finch Match My Donation’ campaign was launched back in September of 2020.
Over the past five months, $850,000 has been raised through the community, and Finch Autogroup matched up to $300,000 in additional dollars.
More than 100 community agencies have been supported through this fundraising initiative.
