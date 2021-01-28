LONDON, ONT. -- More than a million dollars has been raised by a local business to support a large number of community agencies in our region.

A fundraising campaign by Finch Autogroup has raised a little more than $1.1 million.

The ‘Finch Match My Donation’ campaign was launched back in September of 2020.

Over the past five months, $850,000 has been raised through the community, and Finch Autogroup matched up to $300,000 in additional dollars.

More than 100 community agencies have been supported through this fundraising initiative.

A list of agencies that received funding can be found here.