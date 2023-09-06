'Screw it, I’m staying': Additional tenants get eviction notices at Webster Street apartments
Catherine Ostrander is the latest to receive an eviction notice from Webster Street Apartments.
“I like my apartment here,” said Ostrander, a tenant at 1280 Webster St. “I've been here for 23 years, and the thing is, I really don't want to move.”
Late last week, Ostrander received a notice with N9 and N13 forms attached.
The notice, like ones handed to some other tenants in late April, state that renovations need to be done, and she's required to leave for health and safety reasons during the process.
"A lot of people are elderly in the building are 80 to 90 years old, and they're getting eviction notices,” said Aaron Dell, who was one of the first 20 people to receive a notice four months ago. “Ten more people from this building, 10 more people from that building. So basically, they're going to keep continuing to evict people.”
ACORN London, an advocacy group for low income tenants, said these types of incidents are becoming commonplace across Canada.
“The housing market is going out of control, and there is no one guarding the gates as far as protecting tenants’ rights,” Jordan Smith, a leader with ACORN London previously told CTV News London.
Tyler J. holds up a three-month compensation cheque after receiving an eviction notice in late April 2023 from Webster Street Apartments in London, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
ACORN said the term they use in these instances is "reno-viction.”
“It is using renovations as an excuse for eviction,” said Smith. "What they will do is neglect regular maintenance for a period of time until these problems get exaggerated to the point where they feel they can justify kicking people out and doing a total renovation.”
Smith said it allows the landlords to double the rent of the new apartment, and with government tax rebates and tax breaks for investing in housing, corporations are incentivized to “use this tactic.”
The landlords also threatened to raise the parking rates on the property, but have since retracted as one tenant said “they are picking their battles.”
Those who received the initial notices in April were offered compensation of $3,000 or up to $5,000 if they were to leave early. Those payments have now started to arrive.
“We came home we got a envelope in our mailbox that has no return address, no stamp that was obviously just put in our mailbox by the landlord,” said Tyler J. “This is a cheque for $3,000 for three months rent compensation, when they know full well we had no intentions of moving.”
Part of a multi-page eviction notice handed to residents of 1280 and 1270 Webster St. in London, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
The question now is whether to cash the cheque or just hold onto it. Some believe there should be no repercussions for cashing the cheque, as they feel the initial eviction notice was an illegal document.
Tyler J. and his mother Michelle don’t plan on cashing the cheque, but they have seen others take the money and leave, or upgrade to a renovated, higher-rent apartment.
“A large number of people left because they don't know how to fight this and they think it's written in stone that we have to leave,” said Michelle.
Dell has yet to receive a cheque, and four months after getting an eviction notice, he has continued to pay his rent and maintain the status quo.
“Screw it, I'm staying,” said Dell. “They can do whatever they want with their fake papers and whatever and take me to court. I'm not leaving.”
CTV News London reached out to Webster Street Apartments but the call went straight to voicemail. We have yet to receive a response to our request for an interview.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre and Singh more trusted on housing as Liberal minister promises new policy this fall
After a summer spent refocusing his government on the issue of housing affordability, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are still less trusted on the file than the Conservatives and the New Democrats, exclusive new polling numbers indicate.
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
WestJet warns of delays impacting 'multiple airlines,' caused by outage concurrent with CBSA issue
One of Canada's major airlines warned customers to expect delays due to two system outages reported on the same day, one with a booking program used by several airlines, and another with the Canada Border Services Agency.
Health agency probing Air Canada vomit incident that echoes broader customer woes
The outrage sparked by a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada, travel experts say -- as the country's public health agency says it's investigating the recent episode.
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
Murderer escaped by scaling a wall topped with razor wire, U.S. prison official says
A murderer on the loose in suburban Philadelphia was able to escape from a jail yard by climbing up a wall and over razor wire last week, prison officials said Wednesday.
WATCH | Canada on 'the razor's edge' of a recession, warns economist
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
Leaders 'never bound' by Conservative party members' policy ideas: Pierre Poilievre
On the eve of his first policy convention as Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre reminded Canadians that he is not bound by the policy ideas the grassroots membership chooses to advance.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human remains found near Guelph park
Police say human remains have been found in the area of Royal City Park, just outside downtown Guelph.
-
'A part of me is gone with her': Sentencing hearing for Kitchener murder trial begins
Family and friends of a Kitchener woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 read victim impact statements through tears on Wednesday, as the sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing her got underway.
-
'It's a totally idiotic decision': Frustrated bingo players forced to relocate in Stratford
A Stratford bingo hall, and longtime staple in the community, is being forced to relocate after the city decided to not renew their lease.
Windsor
-
Windsor entrepreneur's protein powder hits Costco shelves after 15-year journey
A Windsor, Ont., man has reached a milestone that every entrepreneur hopes to achieve: seeing a product they created hit the shelves of a global retail giant.
-
'Stunned': Windsor senior celebrates $100,025 encore win
A Windsor senior who has been playing the lottery for over 40 years is celebrating a $100,000 win.
-
Windsor jury selected in murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman
The jury has been selected in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, who has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the deaths of the Afzaal family in London, Ont.
Barrie
-
'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
-
Several people injured in multi-vehicle, head-on crash in Springwater Township
Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Springwater Township Tuesday evening.
-
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Barrie
Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Barrie that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Domtar shutting down operations in Espanola
The pulp and paper mill in Espanola, Ont., is being shut down next month, with approximately 450 employees affected, Domtar Corporation said in a news release Wednesday morning.
-
Northern Ont. driver charged after falling asleep at the wheel
A driver in northern Ontario got a very scary wake-up call after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing their vehicle.
-
Sault police officer killed Tuesday in crash after working OT shift
The Sault Police Service says that one of their officers, Const. Orrette Robinson, 36, was killed an off-duty motor vehicle collision Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
-
Here's what you could win in the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery is underway, featuring more than $5 million in prizes.
-
Interest rate pause good for housing market, realtors say
The Bank of Canada holding its key interest rate at 5 per cent is a glimmer of hope for those currently looking to buy or sell a home, experts say.
Toronto
-
12-year-old girl killed in stabbing at Scarborough apartment, police say
Police say that a girl who was fatally stabbed inside a Scarborough apartment on Tuesday evening was just 12 years old.
-
Ontario university student shocked laptop removed from box and replaced with books
An Ontario student starting her first week of university was shocked when a new laptop she ordered online turned out to have books inside instead of the MacBook she ordered.
-
Doug Ford recommends possible jail time for Ontario lobbyists caught breaking the rules
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has instructed the province’s attorney general to review legislation governing lobbyists and add increased penalties, including jail time, if they break rules.
Montreal
-
Health agency probing Air Canada vomit incident that echoes broader customer woes
The outrage sparked by a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada, travel experts say -- as the country's public health agency says it's investigating the recent episode.
-
Q & A
Q & A | How the family of a slain Pierrefonds, Que. woman is coping with her death
A loving, hard-working mother of two, Pierrefonds woman Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly was just 34 when she was found dead outside Wickham, Que., last month. Robyn's stepmother, Melody May, spoke to CJAD 800 Radio’s Andrew Carter for an update on how the family is managing after her death.
-
Quebec health-care workers hold demo at rush hour in downtown Montreal
Nurses affiliated with the FIQ union set off from a Laval metro station for downtown Montrea Wednesday afternoon, promising to 'disrupt traffic' during rush hour.
Atlantic
-
Maritime music community mourns death of Cape Breton legend Bruce Guthro
Bruce Guthro, the beloved Cape Breton musician who was the lead vocalist of the Celtic rock band Runrig, has died at 62 according to multiple sources.
-
Halifax police chief retires after four years on the job
Chief of the Halifax Regional Police, Dan Kinsella, is retiring after four years on the job.
-
'Live up to your promise': Rural N.S. residents remain frustrated by temporary ER closures
It’s no surprise to those living in rural Nova Scotia that a CTV news survey has found hospital emergency departments across the country have had to close their doors more than 1280 times so far this year.
Winnipeg
-
'Patience wears thin': Councillor looking to help Winnipeg businesses impacted by construction
Summer is synonymous with road construction in Winnipeg. But now, a city councillor is looking into programs to help small businesses impacted by it.
-
Woman suing former AMC grand chief for alleged sexual assault
The former grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is being sued by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by him on multiple occasions.
-
Manitoba Liberal platform contains new spending, higher taxes for some people
The Manitoba Liberal Party has released its full campaign platform, which includes roughly $1 billion in new spending and higher taxes for some income earners and property owners.
Calgary
-
Victim of Sunalta stabbing rushed to hospital with serious injuries
Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in Sunalta that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Victim of fatal stabbing in Copperfield identified; suspects remain at large
Danillo Canales Glenn was bear-sprayed and stabbed during a brief altercation with two unknown individuals at a basketball court in the 0-100 block of Copperstone Road S.E.
-
Shooting scare at Calgary school that prompted lockdown turned out to be car backfiring
A school in northwest Calgary was placed into a lockdown on Wednesday after concerns that gunshots had been fired.
Edmonton
-
ATA calls for Red Deer school board trustee to resign after Nazi post
The Alberta Teachers' Association wants a Red Deer school board member to resign after she compared the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany in a social media post.
-
'You almost killed my son': Boy sentenced in school stabbing south of Edmonton
The teenage boy who pleaded guilty in the stabbing of a fellow student south of Edmonton earlier this year was sentenced on Wednesday.
-
Man hospitalized after car crashes through Edmonton bank window
A man is in hospital Wednesday after a car crashed through a window at a south Edmonton bank.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver issues $76K in fines for illegal watering in less than 4 weeks
The City of Vancouver has issued more than $160,000 in fines for violations of water restrictions this year, with almost half of the total coming in the last month.
-
B.C.'s drought a 'sleeping giant' of a natural disaster, minister warns
The persistent drought in British Columbia is unlike anything the province has experienced before, the emergency management minister stressed Wednesday before outlining three scenarios that could play out in the coming months.
-
'We are in the home stretch but we are not yet in the clear': Why B.C.'s state of emergency remains in effect
While officials say the end of B.C.'s historically terrible wildfire season is in sight, they’re urging people to remain vigilant.