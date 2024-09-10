Changes to the London Knights coaching and support staff ahead of the 2024-2025 OHL season

Some changes to some of the hockey operations staff at the London Knights ahead of the start of the OHL season.

On Tuesday, some changes were announced – moving on from their time with the Knights is Daren Machesney (goaltending coach), Matt Bogart (athletic therapist) and Thomas Black (video and assistant goaltending coach).

Blackwill joins the Belleville Senators, “The Knights are a world-class organization to be sure,” he said, “the players and staff have truly become a second family. I will miss everything about being a London Knight, but I will miss the people most of all.”

Returning to the Knights is Dave Rook, goaltending coach. He has held this position with the team in the past, but most recently served as goaltending coach with the NHL team the Anaheim Ducks in their 2024-2025 season.

The team’s athletic department will be headed up by Luca Parson, athletic and physiotherapist – and a local graduate of Western’s Fowler Kennedy Sports Medicine Clinic.

Video coaching will be assumed by newcomer William Pypka, who holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Brock University.

The Knights will hit the ice once again on September 20, against the Sarnia Sting.