School bus reported stolen recovered with stolen mail

A school bus reported stolen overnight Monday into Tuesday has led to the recovery of a quantity of stolen mail, according to police.

The bus was taken in the north east end of the city and was found shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the west end near Guildwood Boulevard and Richmeadow Road.

Three suspects initially fled on foot but were tracked down by members of the uniformed division and the K9 unit.

A 37-year-old, 36-year-old and a 28-year-old, all of London, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of stolen mail.

— With files from CTV London's Matt Thompson