Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

A local school bus driver has been sentenced to five years in prison in an alarming case involving children.

Court heard at his sentencing that the driver would put his bodily fluids into treats and give them to children.

The man in his 30s gave the treats to students from Kindergarten to Gr. 6 over a period of two years.

Court heard 39 children were affected.

The driver’s identity isn’t being disclosed to protect the children.

The man is prohibited from being in a public place, such as parks and pools, where children congregate.

He is also banned from using the Internet for 15 years.