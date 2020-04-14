LONDON, ONT. -- Students in Ontario’s public schools won’t return to the classroom in early May now, but the local school board says it will continue to hold online meetings, for public accountability.

Thames Valley District School Board officials will postpone all committee meetings, however, with the exception of the Special Education Advisory Committee.

“Trustees will continue to ensure public accountability and transparency by conducting regularly scheduled board meetings online, with the next meeting scheduled on April 28, 2020 at 7 p.m.,” a board statement says.

The public can watch the meetings live and a link will be provided on the board website on the day of the meeting.

There will be no public delegations until at least May, the board says.

Officials ask that parents and guardians with questions about the Learn at Home materials, contact their child’s principal or to access resources on the board website.