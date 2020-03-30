LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) will be providing devices to students in need to complete online courses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board staff have reached out to parents and guardians of all of its 79,000 students via email and telephone.

“We want to make sure that all Thames Valley students can continue to learn and thrive during this extraordinary time,” said Mark Fisher, director of education in a news release.

The TVDSB is also planning on providing printed materials to student who may have unreliable internet connections.

Families that do not have access to desktops, laptops or tablets will be asked to fill out an online form or leave a message on their school’s voicemail.

There is a limit of one device per family.

Those in need are asked to reach out by 12 p.m. on April 2.

More information about distribution of the devices will be unveiled at a later date.