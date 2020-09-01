LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police are asking for information from the public after a man was stabbed overnight at the Eastland Plaza.

Police responded to the reported stabbing around 12:15 a.m. at the plaza on Indian Road.

The 22-year-old victim appeared to be suffering from a serious stab wound and was transported to hospital.

He has since been released after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say an unspecified amount of suspects fled the area on foot southbound.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are please asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigation Branch at 519-344-8861, extension 5300 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.