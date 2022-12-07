Sarnia police say missing men cases not linked as waterfront search conducted

OPP divers are searching the waterfront in Sarnia, Ont. for two missing men on Wednesday.

Dustin Ireson, 33, and Trevor Morley-Wood, 40, have been missing since November.

On Wednesday morning, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Command Centre is stationed at the Sarnia Bay Marina, and team members are assisting investigators with the Sarnia Police Service.

Both Ireson and Morley-Wood were last seen near the water. Ireson went missing on Nov. 28, 2022, and was last sighted was in the area of the marina and harbour.

A day later, police located his pick-up truck.

Dustin Ireson is seen in this undated image. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/Facebook)

Det. Sgt. Kent Jamieson said Morley-Wood was last seen on Nov. 22 near gravel pits.

“He was observed at or near the water on the west side of the city. He has not been seen or heard from since," Jamieson confirmed.

Back in the search area, divers are being aided by a canine unit. An OPP helicopter is also expected Wednesday.

Off-camera, two family members of Morley-Wood shared their appreciation for the efforts. But they and investigators are also aware of public speculation the disappearance of the two men could be linked.

Morley-Wood and Ireson vanished mere months after another Sarnia man, Trevor Chaput, went missing.

His case has been deemed suspicious.

Trevor Morley-Wood is seen in this undated image. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)

But investigators said at this point, that this is not what they believed happened to Ireson and Morley-Wood.

“As far as a crime or this being related to something suspicious, for both Dustin and Trevor, I can say we have not found anything of that nature,” said Jamieson.

Sarnia Police Service Const. Giovanni Sotosanti agreed while cautioning the public not to speculate.

“We understand it is a very stressful situation for the families and the community,” he explained. “We’d like to reassure the people we don’t believe any of these three cases are related.”

Underwater Search and Recovery along the St. Clair River in Sarnia, Ont. on Dec. 7, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)