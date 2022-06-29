Sarnia police receive 30 calls in one day about 'grandparent scam'
Sarnia police receive 30 calls in one day about 'grandparent scam'
Having just released a warning to the public last week about the ‘grandparent scam,’ Sarnia police say on Tuesday alone, they received 30 reports of the fraudulent calls.
According to police, the person on the other end of the phone claims to be the victim’s grandchild and says they are currently in prison and need their financial assistance immediately for a lawyer to get out of jail.
The criminal insists that the unsuspecting victim tell no one but instead head to the bank to withdraw the money and someone will come pick it up.
In some cases, police say some of the callers know the grandchild’s name or may use ploys to make one believe that they are the grandchild.
Again, police are warning people not to give out any information or money. Instead hang-up and call a family member, or a friend, to help verify any story if you are truly concerned.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's role uncertain as NATO embarks on greatest overhaul since Cold War
As NATO prepares to embark on the greatest overhaul of the alliance’s deterrence capabilities since the Cold War at a leaders’ summit in Spain, Canada’s role in the new defence strategy remains uncertain.
NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'
NATO declared Russia the 'most significant and direct threat' to its members' peace and security, as the military alliance met Wednesday to confront what NATO's chief called the biggest security crisis since World War II.
Most domestic flights in Canada getting cancelled, delayed: data firm
More than half of all domestic flights from some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, recent data has shown.
Canadians who want a Nexus card will have to travel to U.S. to get it
A Nexus card is supposed to help put low-risk Canadians on the fast track when crossing the U.S. border, but at least 330,000 Canadians aren’t sure when their applications will be processed.
Some cities rethinking Canada Day parades amid rising costs, funding challenges
Canada Day celebrations are making a return after two years of scaled-down festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some Canadians hoping to catch a traditional parade may be out of luck.
2 suspects killed, 6 police officers injured in shooting at bank in Saanich, B.C.
Six police officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds and two suspects have been killed following a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday.
Memorial service today for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting is being remembered today during a regimental memorial service in Halifax.
Barrie, Ont., man sentenced for masterminding landmark Ponzi scheme
The mastermind of an elaborate Ponzi scheme that cheated hundreds of people of tens of millions of dollars was sentenced Tuesday in a Barrie, Ont., courtroom. Charles Debono has been behind bars since his arrest in 2020 for his role in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canadian history.
Hindu man killed in filmed attack as religious tensions boil in India
Tensions were high Wednesday in the western Indian city of Udaipur, a day after police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor's throat and posting a video of it on social media, in a brutal attack representing a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country riven by deep religious polarization.
Kitchener
-
Family of Black 4-year-old removed from school by police sues Waterloo Catholic board
The family of a Black four-year-old who was removed from school by police has filed a lawsuit against the Waterloo Catholic District School Board seeking $1 million in damages for what they says is the board's discrimination and negligence.
-
Kitchener school creates kindness award in memory of mother killed in impaired driving crash
Every morning, when Karli Chomick would drop her children Savanna and Ryder off at St. Timothy Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener, she would do the same thing: give them a hug and a kiss, then tell them to be kind.
-
Crash closes section of Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener
Ira Needles Boulevard was closed between Highway 7/8 and Highview Drive.
Windsor
-
Adventure Bay set to reopen in July after two-year closure
Windsor’s largest indoor water park is scheduled to open next week.
-
Manning Road in Essex reopens after crash
Manning Road in Essex is now open both directions between County Road 34/Talbot Road and County Road 46.
-
Do you recognize this person?
Police in Chatham-Kent are looking to identify a man as part of a break and enter investigation in Chatham.
Barrie
-
Oro-Medonte crane rollover shuts down Highway 400
A crane truck overturned on Highway 400 northbound lanes at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
-
Multiple truck thefts reported in Barrie in one night
Police in Barrie are investigating after five trucks with push-button start technology were stolen in one night.
-
Senior dies after collapsing in water in Wasaga Beach
A 70-year-old woman has died after collapsing while in the water in Wasaga Beach.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s Junction East cost now projected at over $98 million
City council in Sudbury gave the Junction East project its approval at Tuesday night’s meeting. The community hub will include the city’s main library, art gallery and multi-cultural-folk arts association under one roof at a cost of $98.5 million.
-
Mother spends 'awful' night on Toronto Pearson floor with young kids, baby amid Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids and six-month-old baby in a weekend of travel that she says cost her most than $1,000 in unexpected expenses.
-
Most domestic flights in Canada getting cancelled, delayed: data firm
More than half of all domestic flights from some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, recent data has shown.
Ottawa
-
Motor vehicle control zone comes into effect around Parliament Hill
A multi-block vehicle control zone is in effect around Parliament Hill, meant to prevent a second occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters associated with last winter’s 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
-
OLG reveals where winning Lotto Max ticket for $70M jackpot was bought in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up $70-million richer after Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was won by a single ticket holder in the province.
Toronto
-
OLG reveals where winning Lotto Max ticket for $70M jackpot was bought in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up $70-million richer after Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was won by a single ticket holder in the province.
-
Mother spends 'awful' night on Toronto Pearson floor with young kids, baby amid Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids and six-month-old baby in a weekend of travel that she says cost her most than $1,000 in unexpected expenses.
-
Canadians who want a Nexus card will have to travel to U.S. to get it
A Nexus card is supposed to help put low-risk Canadians on the fast track when crossing the U.S. border, but at least 330,000 Canadians aren’t sure when their applications will be processed.
Montreal
-
Housing still a source of stress for many Quebec families: survey
Housing remains a high source of stress for many Quebecers, according to a Léger poll.
-
Dutch Reach: Quebec coroner recommends technique to open your car door after cycling death
A coroner's report released Tuesday is calling on Quebec to teach new drivers to open their car doors with their right hand in order to prevent dooring incidents with cyclists.
-
Some cities rethinking Canada Day parades amid rising costs, funding challenges
Canada Day celebrations are making a return after two years of scaled-down festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some Canadians hoping to catch a traditional parade may be out of luck.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service today for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting is being remembered today during a regimental memorial service in Halifax.
-
RCMP official: Lucki claimed direct pressure from federal minister to name guns
A scathing letter from an RCMP communications manager released today says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki referred to direct pressure from the federal public safety minister to release firearm details in the days after the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final
Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup.
Winnipeg
-
Summer Conditions Report outlines Manitoba’s flood risk, forecast for summer months
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued its 2022 Summer Conditions Report, calling for a higher than normal risk of flooding on most major lakes and near-seasonal temperatures.
-
Two in hospital after scooter and vehicle collide in St. Boniface
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition late Tuesday afternoon after vehicle and scooter collided in St. Boniface.
-
Former Paddlewheel captain pens book commemorating 44 years on the Red River
From Pierre Elliott Trudeau to Colonel Sanders to thousands of Manitoba grads, Captain Steve Hawchuk welcomed people from all walks of life aboard during his 44-year career at the helm of the M.S. Paddlewheel Queen and other vessels.
Calgary
-
Climate rallies to take place across Canada as groups push for action
Calgary's rally is scheduled for noon in the 1400 block of Eighth Street S.W.. outside the office of Conservative MP Greg McLean.
-
Province extends affordability measures amid fiscal year end $3.9B surplus
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon says the final number on the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, is a $3.9-billion surplus.
-
'Appreciation and gratitude': Toronto couple thank Calgary fire crew for treating and transporting daughter to hospital
A Toronto couple expressed appreciation and gratitude for the fire fighters who treated and transported their three-year-old daughter to Children's hospital over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler with sunny breaks and possible midday showers
Rain moved through the Edmonton area overnight and delivered about five to 10 mm across the city. In the city and surrounding areas, we'll get some sunny breaks this morning. Then, another chance of showers midday as the flow switches and starts to come from the north.
-
1 dead after crash involving pickup, semi NE of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash north of Redwater on Tuesday.
-
Most domestic flights in Canada getting cancelled, delayed: data firm
More than half of all domestic flights from some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, recent data has shown.
Vancouver
-
Protesters push to drop charges against Wet'suwet'en land defenders
Activists rallied outside David Eby's Vancouver office calling on the B.C. attorney general to drop criminal charges against Wet'suwet'en land defenders.
-
B.C. premier planning to step down, says 'energy flags' since latest cancer bout
The premier of British Columbia has announced plans to step down, but will remain on the job until the provincial NDP can choose his successor.
-
'Just a baby': Vigil mourns 14-year-old Indigenous girl found dead in Vancouver
A vigil was held on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Tuesday for Noelle O'Soup, an Indigenous girl whose body was found there a year after she went missing.