A manhunt for a fugitive on the loose in Sarnia ended Wednesday evening when he was located and safely arrested.

Police went to a residence in the area of Michigan Avenue and Colborne Road around 12 p.m. Wednesday looking for Kevin Simpson who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Officers saw him get into a white pick up truck and tried to stop the vehicle but it sped away.

It was located a short time later in the Beach Lane and Colborne Road area.

Around 6 p.m. Police said they had located and arrested Simpson.