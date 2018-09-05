Featured
Sarnia police locate and arrest fugitive
Kevin Simpson (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 5:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 6, 2018 6:33AM EDT
A manhunt for a fugitive on the loose in Sarnia ended Wednesday evening when he was located and safely arrested.
Police went to a residence in the area of Michigan Avenue and Colborne Road around 12 p.m. Wednesday looking for Kevin Simpson who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Officers saw him get into a white pick up truck and tried to stop the vehicle but it sped away.
It was located a short time later in the Beach Lane and Colborne Road area.
Around 6 p.m. Police said they had located and arrested Simpson.