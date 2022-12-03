Sarnia police issue warning after two fatal overdoses occur within minutes of each other

Sarnia, Ont. police are warning the public about the dangers of using alone after officers responded to two fatal fentanyl overdoses within five minutes of each other on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Sarnia Police Service, officers responded to two separate and suspected fentanyl overdoses in the city on Saturday. Police said both overdoses occurred within five minutes of each other.

Police add that Saturday’s overdose deaths follow other overdoses which have occurred in the last week.

“Members of the public are reminded that because fentanyl is such a powerful opioid, the difference between a dose that will get you high and a dose that will kill you is miniscule,” the release reads.

Police urge the members of the public to never use drugs in places where help is not readily available if needed, to never use alone, and to have a naloxone kit on standby.

If you suspect someone of overdosing, Sarnia police recommend dialing 9-1-1 right away, as “No amount of cold showers or walking them around” will help. Without immediate treatment, a person can die or sustain brain damage.