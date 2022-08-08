Sarnia, Ont. police seize ghost gun, drugs during Niagara Crescent search warrant

Three people are facing weapons charges after an illegal "ghost gun" was seized by Sarnia police over the weekend.

On Friday, officers were called to a Niagara Crescent home for some unwanted people with a firearm.

A man, a woman and a young offender were arrested without incident.

A search warrant was obtained and officers recovered a ghost gun, a weapon made by using 3D printers and machine shops to produce firearms without serial numbers.

A 39-year-old Sarnia man, a 21-year-old Sarnia woman and a minor from Oshawa have been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm. The man also faces numerous other weapons and drug charges. All three were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say another ghost gun was found in Sarnia in July and these weapons pose a real danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.